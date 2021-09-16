Nnamdi Kanu

By Steve Oko

The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has sued the Kenyan Government for his ” abduction and extra-ordinary rendition to Nigeria”.

Special Counsel to Kanu, Mr Aloy Ejimakor who disclosed this to Vanguard in a telephone chat, said Kanu’s suit had been properly filed at the Kenyan High Court.

He said that the suit was filed on September 14 by Luchiri Associates, Kanu’s legal team in Kenya.

Mr Ejimakor argued that since Kanu is a British citizen and entered Kenya with his British passport, he ought not to have been brought to Nigeria for any reason without valid court orders for his extradition.

He said that Kanu’s fundamental human rights were grossly violated by those who masterminded his rendition to Nigeria, accusing the Kenyan Government of culpability.

He maintained that it was against international laws to illegally arrest somebody on foreign land, an act that amounts to abduction.

According to Ejimakor, Kanu cannot be lawfully prosecuted by the federal government unless the issue of his extra-ordinary rendition is first discharged, and if he is to stand trial in Nigeria, he will first be returned to Kenya and Britain where he resides before Nigeria will apply for his extradition in a British court.

Kanu’s family in its reaction described the move as a welcome development.

His younger brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu said that the Kenyan Government erred by facilitating the abduction of the IPOB Leader and his subsequent rendition to Nigeria.

He expressed optimism that Kanu would get justice in the end.

This move is coming in less than 24 hours after the South-East caucus at the National Assembly resolved to engage the federal government over Kanu’s detention.

The NASS members who met at the residence of the former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, strongly condemned the continued injustice against Ndigbo and their exclusion from the power equation in Nigeria and vowed to wade in.

