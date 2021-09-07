.

*secures leave for substituted service

By Dennis Agbo

The detained leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has dragged the federal government of Nigeria to an Abia State high court, raising issues of his human rights violation.

Respondents in the matter include the federal government, the Nigeria Army, the Department of State Service, DSS, and the Nigeria Police.

Kanu in his eight pleas, seeking for enforcement of his fundamental rights, wants the court to among other things halts his trial currently in motion at the federal high court in Abuja.

His special counsel, Mr Aloy Ejimakor disclosed that he, on Tuesday, secured an order from the High Court of Abia State to serve by substituted means an Application for enforcement of the Fundamental Rights of Kanu, which he recently brought before the High Court of Abia State.

The next hearing date is set for 21st September 2021 in Umuahia.

Ejimakor said that the material issue is the unbroken chain of infringements that began with the 2017 extrajudicial attempt on Kanu’s life in Abia State; his involuntary flight to safety/exile; his abduction in Kenya and his extraordinary rendition to Nigeria.

“We believe that these supervening issues have complicated Kanu’s prosecution and thus must be judicially dispensed with before any further prosecutorial action can proceed,” Ejimakor stated.

Some of the prayers include a declaration that the military invasion of Kanu’s building and premises at Isiama, Afaraukwu Ibeku, Abia State on 10th September 2017 by the Respondents or their agents is illegal, unlawful, unconstitutional and amount to infringement of the Applicant’s fundamental right to life, the dignity of his person, his personal liberty and fair hearing as guaranteed under the pertinent provisions of Chapter IV of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (hereafter, CFRN) and the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act (hereafter, the Charter).

The IPOB leader is also seeking a declaration that his arrest in Kenya by the Respondents or their agents without due process of law is arbitrary, illegal, unlawful, unconstitutional and amounts to infringement of his fundamental right against arbitrary arrest, to his personal liberty and to fair hearing as enshrined and guaranteed under the pertinent provisions of CFRN and the Charter.

“An order of injunction restraining the Respondents or their agents from taking any further step in the prosecution of the Applicant in Charge No: FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015 (Federal Republic of Nigeria v. Nnamdi Kanu) pursuant to said unlawful expulsion of the Applicant from Kenya to Nigeria.

“An order mandating and compelling the Respondents or their agents to forthwith release the Applicant from detention and restitute or otherwise restore Applicant to his liberty, same being his state of being as of 19th June 2021; and to thereupon repatriate the Applicant to his country of domicile (to wit: Britain) to await the outcome of any formal request the Respondents may file before the competent authorities in Britain for the lawful extradition of the Applicant to Nigeria to continue his prosecution in Charge No: FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015 (the Federal Republic of Nigeria v. Nnamdi Kanu).

“An order mandating and compelling the Respondents to pay the sum of N5000,000,000.00 (Five Billion Naira) to the Applicant, being monetary damages claimed by the Applicant against the Respondents jointly and severally for the physical, mental, emotional, psychological and other damages suffered by the Applicant as a result of the infringements of Applicant’s fundamental rights.”

Vanguard News Nigeria