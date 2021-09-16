By Gabriel Olawale

A growing Public and Media relations agency in Lagos, Nixxhash Communications is set to bring 30 different brand owners together for a Hangout under the umbrella of its yearly initiative tagged – The CEOs Hangout, theme; Funtime to Fortify!

This year’s edition is in partnership with Olusola Adekoya Foundation (OAF) and it is scheduled to hold on Saturday, September 25 at Shodex Gardens, Lagos.

According to the Brand Strategist, Nixxhash Communications, Adenike Fagbemi, she explained that the theme for this year’s session was born out of the need to create a relaxed atmosphere for the business proprietors while they unwind, converse,e, and network.

She asserted that being a CEO is not an easy task, most especially in Nigeria. She, however, noted that it is always fulfilling as a brand owner to see visions form into reality. She pointed out the fact that it is easy to get engrossed in the activities that come with being a team lead so much that they (brand owners) forget to unwind.

“There is a need to occasionally take a break to ease off the accumulated stress, evaluate and re-strategize. Therefore, since CEOs deserve a time out, what better way to do that than with like-minded colleagues. This is the reason the CEO’s Hangout came into existence.

“Another thing about this much-anticipated event is that brand owners get to network with other great minds. It’s a session that offers reflection and exposure to other colleagues’ experiences. It’s a time to laugh at our mistakes, talk about what we learned from them and get more strength and encouragement to forge ahead,” she stated.

The director of OAF, Dr. Olusola Adekoya expressed his excitement about the upcoming event and explained that he has a strong belief in the initiative.

OAF is focused on addressing long term needs of business owners for creating a better space for creative minds in entrepreneurship and empowering them for a green greater future.

“I believe that every CEO in Lagos should look forward to this moment this is because you don’t just get to have fun but you also get invaluable exposure to minds of other great personalities. This event is just the right pill that every CEO needs to perform maximally in his or her organization. As a brand, we are glad to be a part of this,” Dr. Olukoya stated.

The companies expected to be represented in this year’s session are CamelCase Technologies Limited, AfricanLola Collections, Stanforte Edge, Nigeria; BBK Beddings & More, OhGood Foods, Kimorah Herbal Shop, Medullar Media Concept, Cathie Michaels; Themayowacollections, Atayeṣe Health Network, Eight11cakes & Confectionery, HACEY Health Initiative, OctoConsult Ltd, Compliance Trackers & Trainers, Workpoint Studios and Eglise Media & Brands Ltd.

EnterpriseCEO Media Company, Ultra Farms Ltd, Trendy Wigs, Panacea Outsourcing; TheFood Sense & Black Diamonds Foundation, The Freshies House, Nenis Autocare Ltd, Specsfotography, Adspace NG, Pentacept Ltd; Ewa Leather, Goprojects, WiFWAC Finishing, Trendy Wigs, Compliance Trackers & Trainers, Principal Landscape Architect, Lifeshade Hospital and Medical Facilities Ltd., Rubbies Empire and Gele Doctor are also expected to be present.

Meanwhile, this year’s session is said to be the second edition since 2019, as it couldn’t come into being in 2020 due to the pandemic. It is apt to note that the CEO’s Hangout has over time been promoting brainstorming in a relaxed atmosphere among heads of various organizations and it hopes to maintain same momentum.