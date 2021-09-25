Mr Idris Jere, acting Comptroller-General, Nigeria Immigration Setvice (NIS) has ordered its Special Task Force Team to clear backlog of passport applications in Ikoyi, Lagos State.

Jere directed the taskforce to proceed to the Ikoyi Passport Office to ensure all existing backlog of Passport applications were cleared within one week.

Mr Amos Okpu, spokesperson for the service disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, noting that the team had arrived Ikoyi and had began the clearance exercise.

It would be recalled that upon assumption in office, the acting C-G had promised to deepen the Passport issuance reform efforts, to ensure seamless Passport issuance processes across the issuing centres.

The acting C-G, however, assured applicants who had been enrolled into the Passport system in Ikoyi that the team had commenced issuance of notifications for collection to applicants whose Passports were ready.

He assured that some drastic changes would be made in the station to improve the quality of service delivery.

The NIS boss further appealed to prospective Passport applicants to endeavour to visit the Service’7s website immigration.gov.ng to apply and make payments for the Passport categories of their choice.

He added: ” this is to avoid patronising anybody who will request applicants to make any cash payments for Passports.”

Vanguard News Nigeria