Malam Garba Balarabe, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Coordinator in Sokoto State, has disclosed that only 1.2 million persons were registered by the commission in the state in eight years.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Balarabe gave the figures when he paid a courtesy visit to the Speaker, Sokoto State House of Assembly, Alhaji Aminu Achida, on Wednesday.

According to him no fewer than 4 million Nigerians are expected to register for the National Identity Number (NIN) in Sokoto state.

“But since the inception of the commission in the last eight years, only 1.2 million persons had been registered in the state.

“Moreover, part of the challenges being faced by the commission was lack of office accommodation in some local government areas of the state.

“They included Tureta, Rabah, Kebbe and Wurno LGAs while our offices at Shagari and Yabo were not functioning in the last two years due to lack of electricity.

“As such, we appeal for the House of Assembly’s intervention toward addressing our numerous challenges for the commission to deliver on its mandate,” he said.

Balarabe further solicited the members’ support for the commission to meet up with the new policy of education: that each student must obtain NIN before writing JAMB and other examinations.

In his remarks the Speaker, represented by the Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Abubakar Magaji, thanked the Coordinator for identifying with the state House of Assembly.

“We have taken note of all your challenges and I want to assure you that the Assembly will support you and continue to partner your commission for the interest of our state,” he said.

