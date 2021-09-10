The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudiness and sunshine weather conditions across the country from Wednesday to Friday. NiMet’s weather outlook released on Tuesday in Abuja predicted partly cloudy with sunshine intervals over Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara with chances of few rains over parts of southern Kaduna and southern Taraba on Wednesday. “ While leaving remaining parts of the region to be in sunny and hazy condition during the morning hours, a few thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Kebbi, Sokoto and southern Kaduna in afternoon and evening. “The North central region is expected to be cloudy in the morning hours. There are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of southern Plateau, Kogi, Abuja, Benue and Kwara during the afternoon and evening period. “Inland and coastal cities of South are expected to be cloudy in the morning hours. ”Thunderstorms are expected over parts of Ondo, Osun, Owerri, Ikom, Enugu, Cross-River, PortHarcourt and Lagos during afternoon and evening hours,” it said. According to NiMet, sunny and hazy weathers are anticipated over some parts of the region on Thursday. The agency forecast partly cloudy with sunshine intervals over Kebbi, Sokoto, Kaduna, Gombe and Bauchi in the morning hours. “Later in the day, partly cloudy atmosphere with sunshine intervals are anticipated with chances of few thunderstorms over parts of southern Adamawa and southern Taraba. “ More cloudiness is anticipated over the North central region during morning hours. In the afternoon and evening period, a few thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kogi and Kwara. “ The inland and coastal cities should be predominantly cloudy in the morning hours with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Cross River, Rivers and Bayelsa,” it said. The agency predicted better prospects of thunderstorms and rains over the region in afternoon and evening hours. The agency envisaged cloudy skies with sunshine intervals over the northern region within the forecast period on Friday. It predicted the North central region to also be predominantly cloudy during the morning hours. “A cloudy atmosphere is anticipated over the inland and coastal cities in the morning period. “Thunderstorms are expected over Ado-Ekiti, Edo, Abakaliki, Enugu, Abakaliki, Anambra, Lagos, Calabar, Port-Harcourt and Bayelsa during the afternoon and evening hours,” it said.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted three days cloudiness and sunshine from Friday to Sunday.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Thursday in Abuja,  predicted cloudy skies with spell of sunshine over the northern region, with thunderstorms over parts of Taraba, Adamawa and Kaduna State in the morning hours on Friday.

According to it, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Jigawa, Borno, Yobe, Kano, Kaduna, Zamfara, Taraba, Gombe and Adamawa  later in the day.

“Cloudy skies are further anticipated over the North central states during the morning hours,  with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Benue, Kogi, Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Nasarawa, Plateau and Kwara .

“There are still prospects of rains over parts of Plateau, Kwara, Niger, Kogi and the Federal Capital Territory,  during the afternoon and evening hours.

“ Inland and coastal cities of  South are expected to be under cloudy skies with rains over parts of Delta, Abia, Imo, Enugu, Osun, Oyo, Ekiti, Ondo, Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Rivers state during morning hours, “ it said.

The agency forecast moderate rains over most places in the afternoon and evening hours.

According to it, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Jigawa, Borno, Yobe, Adamawa and Taraba in the morning hours on Saturday.

It predicted the rest of the northern region to be under cloudy skies.

It further predicted thunderstorms over parts of Gombe, Adamawa, Taraba and Kaduna state in the afternoon and evening hours.

“Cloudy skies are anticipated over the North central region in the morning hours with chances of thunderstorms over Kogi, Niger, Kwara, Benue and the Federal Capital Territory.

ALSO READ: Empty streets in southeast welcome Buhari to Imo

“Thunderstorms are likely, over parts of Kogi, Niger, Plateau, Kwara and the Federal Capital Territory in the afternoon and evening hours.

“Inland and coastal cities of South are expected to be under cloudy skies in the morning hours,  with chances of moderate rains over parts of Delta, Enugu, Ondo, Osun, Ogun, Imo, Lagos, Rivers and Bayelsa, “ NiMet said.

It envisaged moderate rains over parts of Ekiti, Enugu, Oyo, Ondo, Ogun, Osun, Delta, Lagos, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Rivers in the afternoon and evening hours.

NiMet predicted cloudy skies with interval of sunshine over the northern region, with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Taraba, Zamfara, Sokoto and Bauchi state  in the morning hours on Sunday.

According to it, there are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Katsina, Borno, Gombe, Adamawa, Kaduna, Kano and Bauchi state later in the day.

“The North central region is expected to be under cloudy skies with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Plateau, Niger, Kwara and the Federal Capital Territory,  during the morning hours.

“Thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Plateau, Nasarawa, Niger, Kwara and the Federal Capital Territory during the afternoon and evening hours.

“ The inland cities of the South should be predominantly cloudy while moderate rains are expected over parts of Imo, Osun, Ondo, Delta, Lagos and Rivers in the morning hours, “ it said.

The agency anticipated chances of rains over parts of Edo, Enugu, Delta, Osun, Imo and across the coastal belt later in the day.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.