Charges monarchs to educate subjects on need for vaccination against COVID-19

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–THE federal government has said Nigeria’s wild poliovirus free certification is not under any threat, assuring that the country would continue to sustain its current status.

But the government which attributed the success to the efforts of the traditional rulers in the country,charged the monarchs to remain committed in educating their subjects to embrace vaccination against COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking, Monday,at the third quarterly meeting of the Northern Traditional Leaders Committee on Primary Health Care Delivery, Executive Director of National Primary Health Care Delivery Agency, NPHCDA,Dr Faisal Shuaib,said:”Last week, we completed one year as a wild polio virus (WPV) free country. This achievement is due to the collective efforts of all of you our fathers, steering the boat of leadership to ensure vaccination is widely accepted by all.”

He said the paternal guidance of the monarchs “over the years has contributed immensely to the modest successes we have achieved thus far in primary healthcare.”

Shuaib told the royal father’s that the “first phase of our strategic COVID-19 vaccine roll out witnessed complete utilization of all available doses of vaccines, due to your support in the sensitization and mobilization of the community for vaccination.”

” The second phase which is currently ongoing, would also require our traditional leaders to champion the cause towards vaccination and ensure Nigeria returns to normal living.

“We encourage you to use your influence to disseminate the right information and dispel any misinformation on the vaccines,”he appealed to the traditional rulers.

“Your Highnesses, I am glad to inform you that His Imperial Majesty, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; (Ọjájá II), is providing leadership in the systematic engagement of the Traditional leaders in the SouthWest with the Southwest Traditional Leaders’ Committee on PHC delivery that was inaugurated by the Honourable Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire on 2nd of September 2021 at his Imperial Majesty’s palace, Ile-Ife. This shows that our traditional leaders have the interest of their community at heart and are collaborating with the Government in ensuring basic healthcare services are available to the people,”he told them.

According to him,”With the different disease outbreaks that we are currently contending with, it is imperative that our approach becomes more integrated.”

“This is because they are all interwoven. Amidst COVID-19, we have Cholera, CVDPV2 which is as a result of suboptimal routine immunization in some parts of the country. As we conduct outbreak response campaigns, we need to find a way to integrate our responses for efficient utilization of available resources and to enhance confidence in our people. Integration will also enhance our determination to continue to safeguard our wild polio virus free status. Consequently, Your Highnesses, mobilization, sensitization, advocacy and role modelling efforts should target multiple interventions simultaneously,”he explained.

He spoke further::”It is in the spirit of integration that we have adopted what we call the PSI (primary health care services integration) or ‘the whole of family approach’ for this second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination. It entails checking the blood pressure and assessing the diabetes risk status of clients 40 years and above and screening children 0 to 12 months for malnutrition and routine immunization status.

“I humbly remind those who are yet to receive their second doses of AstraZeneca vaccine that it is now available in all states across the country, while the Moderna vaccine is available for those who are yet to be vaccinated.

After vaccination, we encourage all Nigerians to continue to observe the COVID-19 prevention protocols – wear facemask, observe hand hygiene, physical distancing, avoid crowds and unnecessary travels until we achieve herd immunity.

“I look forward to benefiting once again from your wealth of wisdom as you deliberate on issues that will make Nigerians healthy and strengthen our primary health care system.”