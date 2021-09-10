



Senate President, Ahmad Lawan

The Senate President, Sen. Ahmad Lawan, and six other prominent Nigerians are to be conferred with chieftaincy titles of Iyin-Ekiti, in Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area.

Others, aside the Senate President are indigene of the town and former Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Maj.-Gen. Bamidele Olawumi and wife, an Israeli, Him Hille and wife, Mr Ayodeji Adeosun and Mrs Veronica Ndanusa.

The traditional ruler of Iyin-Ekiti, Oba Adeola Ajakaiye; the Oluyin of Iyin-Ekiti, disclosed this on Friday at a news conference in Iyin-Ekiti on a week long anniversary commemorating his ascending the throne.

Ajakaiye said the conferment of the chieftaincy titles was in recognition of the recipients’ contributions to the development of the community and the country at large and part of activities marking his first year coronation anniversary.

According to the traditional ruler, other activities lined up for the anniversary include, N500 million launching of palace development fund, medical and optical checks.

Other activities include the treatment and surgery for the people and football competition, among others.

He called on sons and daughters of the town, both at home and in diaspora, to always contribute their quota to the development of the community.

Speaking on the anniversary, which will commence on Monday, Sept. 13, the Secretary of the Oluyin-in-Council, Chief Opeyemi Arije, noted that the town has witnessed tremendous peace and development in the last one year of the new traditional ruler’s reign.

Arije, who doubles as the Secretary to the Local Organising Committee of the anniversary, said the community was witnessing a new dimension of development.

“Our traditional ruler has given facelift to the palace by providing office for Oluyin in Council and mini conference hall.

“Oba Ajakaiye has also facilitated and commissioned five motorised boreholes donated by indigenes, supported the creation of LCDA and its headquarters in Iyin-Ekiti as well as equipped its Secretariat.

“He also ensure that the only bank in the town was reopened six months after it was attacked by armed robbers,”Chief Arije said.