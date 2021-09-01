.

The Consulate-General of Nigeria in New York has raised alarm over a fake website for passport applications, Agency News has reported.

In a notice issued on Wednesday, the consulate warned Nigerians against using unauthorised websites and the need for them to seek proper guidance on passport applications.

“The attention of the Consulate has been drawn to the operations of a website, www.nigerianpassports.com purporting to be a platform for processing Nigerian Passport,” it stated.

According to the Consulate, the website directs passport applicants to make payments through Zelle using telephone no.: 770-510-9332.

“The Consulate wishes to state that this website is fake and set up to defraud applicants for Nigerian passport.

“While the Consulate liaises with local authorities and the Nigeria Immigration Service Headquarters, in Abuja, to investigate this fraudulent website, the general public is reminded that the global website for applications for Nigerian passport remains portal.immigration.gov.ng’’

The consulate-general advised applicants outside Nigeria to apply through the official websites of the respective embassies and consulates where they intend to process their passports.

“For the consulate in New York, the website is www.nigeriahouse.com.

“All enquiries to the consulate may be channelled through the following email address: [email protected]’’

Vanguard News Nigeria