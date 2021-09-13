Raymond Edoh, the Executive Secretary of Nigerian Youth Congress, an umbrella body of young people under the Presidency, believes insecurity in the country will end no distant time, if the Federal Government intensifies its war against hard drugs peddlers and drains the huge volume of firearms in the wrong hands.

In this interview, the Doctor of Philosophy (Economics) from the prestigious City University of New York, USA, tells LUMINOUS JANNAMIKE that there is cause for worry over the economy, considering the impact poverty has had on insecurity and vice versa.

He also believes Nigeria may see the peaceful emergence of a youth president in 2023, if young people galvanise their demographic dividends and positively engage with the political class.

EXCERPTS…

Recently, the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, described the security challenges in Nigeria as extraordinary, and also advised the government to deal with the root causes of insecurity. As Nigeria’s youth envoy to the US, what do you make of this?

I am not versed in counter-terrorism operations, so l cannot say for sure. But from the little l know, a tree cannot die, if you have not killed the root. The root causes of insecurity are hard drugs, increasing circulation of illegal arms, and unfriendly business environment which makes it hard for youths to thrive and emancipate themselves from poverty. Many youths are deceived into getting hooked on hard drugs by barons with the ultimate goal of transforming them into bandits to carry-out their criminal biddings.

Unfortunately, the security situation has deteriorated to a point where hundreds of pupils are kidnapped with little or no resistance by state institutions, and their captors demand ransom before their release. What should be done in this scenario?

No doubts, problem-solving leaders are thinkers who understand society as well as its dynamics and not those who merely lust after power – the latter only destroy nations.

Permit me to say that if you understand the full context of every situation, you will be able to resolve the issue most satisfactorily. This principle applies all kinds of issues. So the first thing you do in solving a problem is to appreciate its context, then the rest becomes an easy ride.

Today, if you observe, most of the firearms circulating illegally among bandits and other criminals belong to either the police, the prison service, or the NSCDC, which were, supposedly, carted away during the violence that trailed the #ENDSARS protests and other pockets of raids on security posts by hoodlums.

The nation may collapse, if firearms continue to circulate illegally unchecked. The operators of our institutions should understand this as well as other factors that enable insecurity to thrive in the country.

Do you see any hope for Nigeria?

Yes, Nigeria is able to rise again once we commit to tackling the factors that enable insecurity to boom even as we refine our national security architecture, tackle poverty and improve our governance systems.

Poverty rate appears to be on the rise, considering multiple reports that the economy is wobbly. Is there cause for any alarm?

Surely, we have every reason to be worried, especially in the light of the impact poverty has on our security challenges and vice versa. That’s a serious reason for concern. We cannot hope to develop, if more people are plunged into poverty as a result of insecurity. The Federal Government has a long-term plan to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

But in the immediate, as a matter of urgency, we must provide jobs and create an enabling environment for the teeming youths in the country in order to arrest the decline of our economy which propel them to embrace crime.

In an opinion you released recently, you mentioned that a youth can get hold of power peacefully in 2023. How possible is it?

It is possible, if the principle of dialogue (with older politicians) which l espoused therein is applied. If the youths can unity and engage the political system positively, I assure you that we will could see the emergence of a youthful president in 2023. Yes, it’s possible.

Don’t forget, the youths constitute a larger share of Nigeria’s population, they dominate the workforce, and basically select the leadership of the country during elections. Many young Nigerians are mature for politics and are capable of holding elective and appointive positions and performing well, if given the opportunity.

But some believe it would be difficult, if not impossible, to unite the youths in pursuit of a common national goal because many have been disciple by some people of influence to show sympathy to secessionists…

My heart bleeds when I hear Nigerian youths speak negatively about our country. This is because those who are fighting Nigeria are both internal and external, and they are doing this even on overdrive from a selfish angle. Nonetheless, we must put our house in order and seek to resolve our issues through dialogue. With justice and fairness, we can halt the enemy’s schemes. I am charging the youths to learn to be positive about Nigeria.