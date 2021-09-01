By Gabriel Olawale

Favour Ikemefuna is a versatile artiste. He is not only gushing about his banger EP, GidiBoy, to drop next year, he is also making admirable efforts towards striking the right notes for music lovers homes and abroad.

With stage name Favi, the singer launched into music in 2015 after secondary school. For him, it was time to flex his musical muscles.

While conceding to his romance with Afro Swing, and Hiphop, Favi has dropped three singles and one EP. They are: Money, Flexxx, and Flexxx Re-Up; and Vibes and Vices for his EP.

“I’ve been independent since I released my first music. Although I’ve been releasing music under Finedope which I co-own,” he chips in.

Just like a few other fast rising singers, Favi expresses himself in his own way. He, however, aborted his love for pencil drawing after he fell for music.

“Being Favi is all I have to do – be myself,” he told journalists in Lagos. “For real there is competition, but I don’t look at it. I try to get better every time I turn on the audio interface to make something new.”

So in his quest to give music his best shot, the hip-hop singer admires artistes like Ycee. “I like how he fuses rap with Afro sound. He is one person that made me want to try to tap the Afro sound. Before, all I wanted to do was drop bars,” he chuckled.

Others like Jhus, Post Malone, Lil Wayne, Royce da 5’9, and Drake send the right signals to his creativity.

He has a message for music enthusiasts. “The message is clear. If you want to get God’s message you have to embrace the Bible. So just sit back and enjoy my sound, you will get the message.”

Although Favi was born in Bariga area of Lagos State, he hails from Delta State. He, however, studied Geography and Regional Planning in the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Edo State.

Vanguard News Nigeria