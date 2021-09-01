By Juliet Umeh

The Founding members of Country Chief Data Officer, CDO Ambassador programs, recently appointed founder/ chairman Governing Council of the Institute of Information Management, IIM, Africa, Dr Oyedokun Oyewole as the Country Chief Data Officer Ambassador for Nigeria.

Founding members of CDO Ambassadors programme include: MITCDOIQ Symposium, International Society of Chief Data Officers and the CDO Magazine. The programme is basically a meeting point for all country chief data officers and a platform to discuss policies that would affect the industry positively.

Oyewole is to provide required strategic guidance and execution support to ensure access to the quality of critical data management community.

He will facilitate a bi-directional communication between the Country CDO Ambassadors and their community; assisting the data management community by providing a vehicle for education, and mobilization.

The Vice President, Sandhill Consultants, Robert Lutton, said: “We have been on the lookout for just the right person who has connections and passion for the industry. As we look to grow Country CDO Ambassadors, we feel that Oyewole clearly meets all of the acceptance criteria. Now, he will advocate for strengthening the data industry in Africa,” he said.

Oyewole is a founder of the International University of Information Management, IUIM, Denver, Colorado USA. He is responsible for the management of the Record and Information Management Awareness (RIMA) Foundation (Nigeria & South Africa), and Wolexdok Micro-processor Ltd.

In the late 90s, he worked as the Head of the Computer Department with technical support functions at Swenig System Nigeria, a Swedish company with expertise in information security, sales, and support of Dr. Solomon Anti-Virus Toolkit.

In the course between 1998 and 2012, he worked for Chevron Nigeria Limited, a leading oil and gas company in Nigeria.