

By Nkiruka Nnorom

A study by WorldRemit, a global payment company, enabling customers to send money to family and friends using various payment options, has shown that Nigerians spend more than 50 percent of their monthly income on back-to-school educational supplies .

WorldRemit, through the report, a multi-country study to determine the true cost of education in 10 countries, compared average costs of core educational equipment with average annual incomes and fertility rates.

Of the 10 countries in the study, the data showed that Nigerians are most impacted by the disparity between average household income, fertility rate and cost of education. The current fertility rate in Nigeria is 4.67 children per household. That means, according to the study, that an average household can anticipate basic seasonal costs for back-to-school to reach or exceed N241,789.25 or $580.29 USD, which is more than a full month’s income for 45 percent of all Nigerians. An average household income for Nigerians, according to the study, stands at $1,779 USD.

The firm said in a accompanying note that “More than 244 million people are classified as immigrants around the world and account for large percentages of populations in countries such as the United States (14.4% of total population), UK (14%) Australia (30%) and Canada (21.9%).

“In these countries, where average household incomes are among the highest in the world, immigrants and overseas foreign workers are often working to support themselves whilst also supporting their families and communities back home.

“According to a recent Consumer Expectations Survey (CES) education is one of the primary reasons immigrants and overseas foreign workers (OFWs) send money back to their home country. Because of the high cost of education in many regions and the opportunities an education provides to a young person, it is vital for senders to be able to support those dearest to them with the gift of an education.

For the nearly 250 million people who live in different countries other than their families, understanding the true cost of education is often top of mind.”

