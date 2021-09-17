By Emmanuel Elebeke

The National Bureau of Statistics says Nigerians commuters spent more on intercity transportation in the month of August.

In its latest Transport Fare Watch released on Friday, the NBS stated that the average fare paid by commuters for bus journey intercity increased by 1.80% month-on-month and by 24.99% year-on-year to N2,588.69 in August 2021 from N2,542.95 in July 2021.

States with highest bus journey fare intercity were Abuja FCT (N4,700.15), Lagos (N3,600.04) and Sokoto (N3,450.16), while States with lowest bus journey fare within city were Bayelsa (N1,859.36), Bauchi (N1,900.60) and Akwa Ibom (N1,950.20).

The Transport fare Watch report for August 2021 covers bus journey within the city per drop constant route; bus journey intercity, state route, charge per person; air fare charge for specified routes single journey; journey by motorcycle (Okada) per drop; and water way passenger transport.

Average fare paid by commuters for bus journey within the city increased by 4.98% month-on-month and by 50.03% year-on-year to N430.58 in August 2021 from N410.17 in July 2021.

States with highest bus journey fare within city were Zamfara (N670.28), Bauchi (N635.12) and Taraba (N550.13) while States with lowest bus journey fare within city were Oyo (N220.48), Abia (N239.41) and Borno (N297.16).

Similarly, the average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes single journey increased by 0.03% month-onmonth and by 0.53% year-on-year to N36,805.41 in August 2021 from N36,793.24 in July 2021.

States with highest air fare were Rivers (N38,900.00), Edo (N38,500.00), Lagos (N38,200.00), while States with lowest air fare were Akwa-Ibom (N33,100.00), Sokoto (N33,700.00), and Gombe (N35,200.00).

Average fare paid by commuters for journey by motorcycle per drop increased by 3.17% month-on-month and by 54.20% year-on-year to N303.25 in August 2021 from N294.02 in July 2021.

States with highest journey fare by motorcycle per drop were Yobe (N500.45), Lagos (N487.23) and Taraba (N465.08), while states with lowest journey fare by motorcycle per drop were Adamawa (N107.06), Niger (N180.12) and Katsina (N180.27).

Average fare paid by passengers for water way passenger transport increased by 1.97% month-on-month and by 23.55% year-on-year to N848.36 in August 2021 from N831.97 in July 2021.

States with highest fare by water way passenger transport were Delta (N2,550.46), Bayelsa (N2,500.47) and Rivers (N2,300.06), while states with lowest fare by water way passenger transport were Borno (N270.64), Kebbi (N360.11) and Taraba (N380.20).