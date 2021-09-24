Dr AKINYEMI AGBEDE, a Nigerian-American, Mathematics Genius,and Democrat,A two term California governorship candidate in 2014 and 2018 is seeking to replace Vice president Kamala Harris at US Senate.

He was born in Lagos Nigeria (West Africa). He attended Baptist Academy Obanikoro, Lagos Nigeria for his Higher School Certificate and came out with distinction, Studied Mathematics at the University of Lagos, Lagos Nigeria. Ph.D in Mathematical Analysis from the World most prestigious Ivy League University, University of Cambridge England, United Kingdom. He also attended the prestigious Redeemed Christian Bible College, Lagos Nigeria and came out also with distinction.

Thereafter, he came to the United States in 2001 after he won the U.S Permanent Resident Lottery. However, since being in the United States, he has tremendously used his super genius brain to the benefit of the millions of American students by instilling in them skills, confidence and competence in solving ANY Mathematical problems.

The primary will occur on June 7, 2022. The general election will occur on November 8, 2022.

The Quintessential Dr Akinyemi Agbede is aiming and ready to eventually become the next Senator representing the state of California in Washington, and sources agree that with his pedigree in diplomacy, public administration, educational management, philanthropy and politics, he is ready to grab the seat.

He can be reached via: www.drakinyemiagbedeforunitedstatessenate2022.com

