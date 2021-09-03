..unveils “Turu Ugo Lota TV campaign

By Chinedu Adonu

Nigerian Breweries PLC, makers of Life Continental Beer, Thursday indicated that they were poised to provide Nigerian, indeed, Eastern market with a quality lager, the Life Beer.

This was made known when they unveiled a Television Commercial, TVC, titled, ‘”Turu Ugo Lota,” indicating how Life Lager dominates the beer market in the East and beyond.

To celebrate the TVC Turu Ugo Lota, NB Ltd, at the epoch making event that took place at Base Events Centre, Enugu brought together veterans in music and entertainment industry such as Chief Pete Edochie, Yul Edochie, Phyno and Flavour to enliven the hilarious event.

The Launch which kicked off with an socio-cultural discourse with the theme, “Bringing Home the Glory: A toast to Progress and Success” was led by prominent panelists from the region who converged to discuss the potentials of the rich eastern human resource and the need to continue to promote hard work and integrity across Nigeria and beyond.

Leading figures of the brand such as the Sales Director Nigerian Breweries Plc, Uche Unigwe, the Corporate Affairs Director, Sade Morgan, the Onowu of Abagana, Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze and other royal fathers, celebrities and top-notch dignitaries from the eastern part of Nigeria came from far and wide to witness the memorable occasion.

The discourse was moderated by Chimezie UcheAgbo, a seasoned radio presenter and program producer with a robust panel session led by Ambassador Pete Edochie, MON, one of Nigerian’s most celebrated veteran thespians, and other notable personalities such as Chief Uche Nworah PhD, Oby Ohakim, founder of ProjectBaby Nigeria and Dimma Umeh is a foremost vloger, youtuber and renowned fashion enthusiast.

In his keynote address, Sales Director Nigerian Breweries Plc, Uche Unigwe said: “Life Continental Beer is Progressive and that is why we have taken creativity and engagement a notch higher by crafting this awe-inspiring campaign- Turu Ugo Lota. We have also gone a step further to converge great minds who will discuss the limitless opportunities and possibilities within us as a region in today’s social-cultural discourse titled —Bringing Home the Glory: A toast to Progress and Success.”

The Nollywood chietain, Pete Edochie who also featured in the TVC said, “I am delighted to be a part of this era defining celebration of the East by Life Beer. No matter who we are and how far from home we travel in our respective quest to attain success, the greatest reward can be found in coming back home to celebrate your wins and pave the way for others to also achieve progress and success.”

Praising the Life Lager, Edochie said that he has been drinking the beer, saying that, “there is life in any can of Life,” he said.

Shedding more light on the idea behind the TVC, the Senior Brand Manager Life Beer, Aishat Anaekwe, said, “The joy of everyone, particularly parents and guardians who entrust their wealth of knowledge, resources and integrity to their wards, is in the hopes that when they go out there into the world, they return home with success. This is what Turu Ugo Lota (Bring home the Glory) is all about.

In an address at the occassion, the Corporate Affairs Director, NB Plc, Shade Morgan said: ”On behalf of Nigerian Breweries Plc, makers of Life Continental beer, I want to thank you all for taking time out of your busy schedules to attend our discourse. It was a really enlightening session for me, and I hope you all feel the same way. For us at Life Continental Beer, our heritage has always been one of recognizing and celebrating progress, especially among the people of the South East.

“We are committed to promoting the Igbo culture, values and traditions passed down to us by our elders and ancestors and celebrating the remarkable progress of our brothers and sisters who have made their mark both in Nigeria and outside the Country.

“We are passionate about encouraging the entrepreneurial spirit that has always been the backbone of the Igbo culture and the driving force for us to always succeed in anything we lay our hands upon.

“This is why in 2015, Life Continental Beer introduced the “Life Progress Booster” initiative. The Life Progress Booster is focused on providing financial assistance to Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) within the South East region who want to scale up their business operations.

“Our aim is to support their businesses and so to this end, the grants are non-refundable. So far, the Life Progress Booster initiative has given out over N100 million towards supporting more than 1,000 businesses across the South East region including Delta and Rivers State.

“However, our contributions go beyond promoting the Igbo culture. We also believe in preserving our culture and values, keeping them alive for coming generations. This is why we introduced the HiLife Fest. The Fest is a musical competition aimed at celebrating and promoting highlife music in the South East.

“The best-selling American writer, Kahlil Gibran once said, and I paraphrase – “Music is the language of the spirit. It opens the secret of Life by bringing peace and abolishing strife.” This is why we have taken it upon ourselves to ensure that our traditional highlife music does not fade away.

“Once again I say thank you all for coming and as we leave, let’s take the words of our adage to heart and go on to bring home the glory. “Turu Ugo Lota!”

The highpoint of the ceremony was the presentation of awards to the panel members by Life Continental Beer in acknowledgement and recognition of their contribution towards upholding the tradition of hard work and bringing home glory to their community and Nigeria at large.