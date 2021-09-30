.

Nigerian-born United Kingdom-based fashion designer, Prince James Oresanya has concluded plans to launch his brand James Clothing, into the Nigerian market.

Born in Ketu Lagos state Nigeria, Oresanya launched his brand JCCLUB, in 2017 in the UK and has become a household name, especially in Manchester city.

Aimed at competing with top designers across the globe, JCCLUB had over 50,000 followers weeks after launch and praises from the likes of Rebecca McAllister and landed space in Manchester evening.

.

James Clothing, a real fashion brand outfit offers compelling clothing and accessories for men and women.

Speaking on his intention for the Nigerian market, James said, “has been successful in the UK, I intend to storm the African market through Nigeria, with a view to delivering to customers, best experience, helping them to express their own individual style.

“We want to recreate our success story in the UK back in Nigeria. Our intention is to be among the top five brands in Nigeria through quality service delivery to our customers.

“Our first target in Lagos. Our intention is to alter the status quo and bring brands made by Nigerians in the diaspora and with international standards.

.

“Besides launching into the Nigerian market, we want to use our platform to empower youths in the country. We are working to ensure a win-win situation”.

Many life influencers have backed the brand on social media platforms, and have also reached out to try and get their hands on Prince James’ exclusive designs.