By Sylvester Kwentua

Nigerian born artist, Kazy Doe, may not have been in South Africa for a long time, but that has not stopped him from making an impact musically, in the beautiful country.

Despite releasing two hit songs that made waves, back to back, in recent times, Kazy Doe is set to release yet another single, expected to be a hit. This much information was released by his record label, Moeletsi Media, in a recent press release.

“We (Moeletsi Media) are thrilled to announce the release of the latest single, ‘Nobody Know’ , by our Nigerian born, bred and brewed Afro Pop artist, Kazy Doe, featuring South African Rapper Emtee. The song will be available on all digital music distribution platforms from the 9th of September 2021”. The release revealed.

Nobody Know is the 3rd addition to the singles Kazy Doe has released thus far since landing in South Africa, ‘Too Fine’ and hitmaker ‘Pull Up’, have been hits ever since they were released by the talented Nigerian artist, Kazy Doe.

