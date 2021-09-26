By Luminous Jannamike

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on Sunday expressed optimism that despite the challenges facing the nation, Nigeria will overcome its security and economic problems.

According to the Vice President, there would be light at the end of the tunnel.

Osinbajo spoke at the 61st Independence Anniversary interdenominational church service at the National Christian Centre in Abuja.

At the event were the Chairman of the anniversary organising committee, Mr Boss Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation; security chiefs; President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Supo Ayokunle, and Senator Rochas Okorocha, who represented the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan.

The event, which was equally used to conduct a special service for CAN’s 45th anniversary, was also attended by other dignitaries including federal cabinet ministers, leading clerics in the country and members of the diplomatic corps.

The Vice President said, “We have since become the most educated and entrepreneurial nation in Africa. 10 of our 36 states have larger economies than at least 15 major African countries. From our ranks, we have the most accomplished men and in the arts, sciences, sports, technology and commerce.

“But today, yet again our paths have been dogged by religious and ethnic conflicts, economic challenges, insurgency and banditry. So, many may ask; can the vision of a nation united, peaceful, righteous and prosperous yet abide?

“Neither hailstones or hell fire can destroy the vision because the creator of the universe is the visioner. The Lord our God will yet make our feet like the deer, and we who had been in the valley, He will make us walk on the high hills.

“So, our current trials cannot draw the curtain on our story for the vision is for an appointed time. Because this country is greater than the sum of its mistakes and past, our nation will surmount our current travails and emerge in victory.”

Also at the event, the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, who delivered the sermon, said he remains an optimist about a better Nigeria despite the escalating security challenges.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians to remain grateful to God for what he has done for the nation, saying; “Let us all relax. Tomorrow will be all right. We should thank God for what he has done in the past. There’s always a tendency for us, when we are victorious, to think that we won the victory.

“But then, God has a way of sending an enemy we cannot see. We have fought a civil war, gone through that and dealt with enemies we can see. And God sent COVID-19 which is an enemy we cannot see. Suddenly, those who have never prayed before started to pray again.

“Let us keep on thanking for what he had done in the past, because we are going to need him again. I believe a word is enough for the wise. If we are united, we can build a mighty nation. If we are united, there’s nothing we want to do that, we will not be able to do.”

In his remarks, the SGF said God has a special interest in the country.

“Nigeria is destined to be a great country on planet earth. We have every reason to give thanks, and looking at what Nigeria has gone through each and every one of us must have a room to express gratitude to God, because several countries that have not experienced one-third of what we have gone through as a nation have either been balkanised or classified as war-torn zones.

“But because God has a special interest in our nation, and he has a purpose he has pre-destined for Nigeria to achieve, he has held us together as a nation. I believe that is what we are going to experience from today,” Mustapha said.

Vanguard News Nigeria