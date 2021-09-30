The Catholic Bishops of Nigeria have appealed to all Nigerians to respect human life and to strive for peace in the country, that is based on justice and equity.

This is contained in a statement on Thursday in Abuja by the National Director of Social Communications, of the group, Padre Mike Umohin

They called on those in government to take sincere and positive steps to deliver the people from their tormentors.

The bishops also appealed to Nigerians to pray against farmine, killings and sufferings.

The bishops added their voices to that of the Holy Father, Pope Francis, to appeal to those in government and those who have power, to desist from actions and policies that continue to plunge the nation into violence and crisis.

“ It is sad that Nigerians are still literally dying every day through very barbaric and senseless killings.

“ To all victims of the violence and killings in the land,we send prayers and condolences.

“We call on all men and women of goodwill, irrespective of their religious affiliation, to pray ceaselessly for our nation”’they said.

They also dedicate Nigeria to the powerful intercession of our Blessed Mother Mary, the Queen of Nigeria.(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria