Nigeria will remain united entity if restructured ― Deji of Akureland

Disintegration not the answer

Cautions govts to stop taking Nigerians for granted

Laments Nigerians living below poverty level

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Oba Aladetoyinbo and the Asiwaju of Igbo, High Chief Uwenweke Ezeorji at the palace in Akure

A first-class traditional ruler, the Deji of Akure Kingdom, in Ondo State, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi has said that the country would remain together as a united entity if restructured.

Oba Aladelusi, therefore, advised promoters of secession to have a rethink in the interest of the larger nation.

He said this in Akure while presenting the new Asiwaju of Igbo (Onyendu Ndigbo) to the Igbo community at his palace.

The first-class monarch while recognising the rights of the agitators to do so within the ambit of the law, however, said that “the nation if restructured will be better together as a united entity.

Oba Aladetoyinbo observed that the myriads of challenges that had pervaded our economy coupled with seemingly unending insecurity across the nation could make the people consider secession as the only available and viable option at the moment.

He, however, cautioned the government at all levels not to take the people for granted.

“It is very clear that majority of our people are living below the poverty line, the purchasing power of our naira is astronomically depreciating with many states owing salaries and gratuities.

“The government must do something urgently to nip these challenges in the bud as a way to stop the daily agitation of our people who are fast losing trust and hope in the oneness of Nigeria.

The Monarch also called for “religious tolerance among the various faiths in the country as this could further guarantee peace and unity we are all clamouring for because poverty, insecurity among other challenges are not peculiar to any religion or tribe, he added.

While presenting the new Igbo Leader to the people, he urged him to re-unite few aggrieved leaders and ensure that there is peaceful co-existence between the Igbo community and their host.

He charged the new leader who he described as “an honest and detribalised Nigerian with the requisite experience and ability to effectively provide leadership for the Igbo community and ensure cohesion between them and their host community across the state.

The new Igbo Leader, High Chief Uwenweke Ezeorji, thanked Oba Aladetoyinbo for the confidence reposed in him.

Ezeorji assured the people of the state that he will work hard to ensure that the harmonious relationship that used to exist between the Igbos and their host communities is restored and sustained.

He lamenting the unfortunate incidents that led to the removal of the erstwhile leader, Sir Gregory Ilohehika, and described the incident as unfortunate and which does not reflect the true character of the Igbo people.

Ezeorji said the Igbo people believe so much in tradition and customs.

“If you go to all the states in the East, you will observe that our people don’t toy with customs and norms of the Igbo land.

“It is, therefore, out of place and unacceptable for anyone to do anything sacrilegious that could bastardise the traditions of our hosts wherever we find ourselves.

He, however, vowed to pursue peace, unity, and reconciliation within the Igbo community so as to heal the wound of the past so that we can remain more virile and united.

