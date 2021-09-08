By Emmanuel Elebeke

The number of movies produced by Nollywood in Q2 2021 hits 635 compared to 416 in Q1 2021.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed this in its Nollywood Movies Production Data for Q2 2021 released on Wednesday.

The number, according to NBS indicates a growth of +53.93% quarter on quarter.

Similarly, it says the number of movies produced in Q2 2020 stood at 626, indicating a growth of 1.44 % year on year.

Lagos has the highest number of movies produced by location in Q2 2021 with 234 closely followed by Abuja with 196 movies and followed by Onitsha 174.

Jos produced 9 and Kano 8, while Benin and Port-Harcourt recorded the least with 7 movies each respectively.

Year Quarter Number of Movies Produced in Q1 was 416.

In the period, Abuja produced 107 movies, Onitsha 140, Lagos 149, Benin 2, Bauchi 2, Kano 4, Port-Harcourt 12. State like Bauchi recorded 0 production.

Recall that the country produced a total of total 2,599 movies in 2020. A breakdown of the figure in quarters showed that in Q1, the country produced 407 movies, Q2 626, Q3 663 and Q4 903.

Nigeria Nollywood is rated as the second fastest-growing entertainment industry in the world and the oil for Nigeria.

Vanguard News Nigeria