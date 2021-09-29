The First Lady, Aisha Buhari has bagged an honourary award from organisers of the annual Nigeria Pitch Award.

President of the Nigeria Pitch Awards, Shina Philips announced this in a well-attended media luncheon at Ibis Hotel, Ikeja in Lagos yesterday, while unveiling plans for the 8th edition of the awards which has been fixed for 26 March 2021.

The First Lady will be presented with the Special Achievement in Sports Award, for her successful hosting of the Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Football tournament.

Philips said, “she has become Africa’s champion for the advancement of the rights of the girl child.”

Also to be honoured is the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman for his “Operation Restore Peace” in the South East and South-South initiative. Former Nigeria international, Daniel Amokachi will also be honoured with a special award during the ceremony.

Philips announced that voting for nominees in the various categories will commence in the last week of October.

“As in previous editions, voting forms and criteria will be mailed to voters and collation will be done by SIAO Partners,” he said.

He reiterated their penchant for excellence, adding, “expect a credible process and a very credible outcome.”

He said the awards had impacted Nigerian sportsmen and women as, “the awards have been a motivating factor in the drive to improve performance in our sportsmen and women.”

Vanguard News Nigeria