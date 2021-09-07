By Ikechukwu Odu

The former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, on Tuesday, said, Nigeria is performing poorly in all the critical indicators of Human Development Index, HDI.

Mr Obi who listed the HDI to include life expectancy, level of education and per capita income, also said that Nigeria has the highest number of poor people than there are in China and India put together.

He made the remarks in the university town of Nsukka when he visited the Bishop Shanahan Specialist Hospital, in Nsukka metropolis for an on-the-spot assessment of an ongoing hospital building at the hospital.

The former Anambra Governor who also appreciated Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for his laudable development strides in the state also said “The most critical measurement of development in any society is the Human Development Index, HDI. It is measured using three things; life expectancy, level of education and per capita income. Nigeria as a nation is performing poorly on all these three indicators.

“Life expectancy globally is about 75 years but in Nigeria, it is 54. There is lower life expectancy in this nation than Syria and Afghanistan which are war-torn countries. As you know, infant mortality in this country is the worst in the whole world, women are equally dying.

“Education in this country is equally very low. We have about 15 million children out of school and it is getting worse everyday because of banditry and other forms of insecurity.

“In per capita income, we have the highest number of poor people living in Nigeria than any other country of the world. China has a population of 1.4 billion people, India has about 1.35 billion. The two figures is summed up to 2.75 billion people. We have only about 205 million people in Nigeria, yet, there are more poor people living in this country than in those two countries combined” he said.

Mr. Obi who gave N100,000000 to support the hospital for its planned upgrade to College of Nursing and Midwifery in 2023, said he was in Nsukka to invest in health sector to improve the life expectancy of Nigerians.

He also said that nurses consist 60% of health workers globally, describing them as the most caring personnel in healthcare delivery.

He equally said that without properly trained nurses and midwives, healthcare would suffer greatly in the country, adding that there are deficient number of them in Nigeria to attend to health issues plaguing the nation.

In his appreciation message, the Catholic Bishop of Nsukka Diocese, Most Rev Godfrey Igwebuike Onah, described Mr. Obi as the only Nigerian politician that still has his integrity intact.

He enjoined him to keep his rare impeccable quality intact no matter the distraction that may come his way.