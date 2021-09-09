…Urges FG to release, implement varsity Visitation Panel White Paper

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, Thursday lamented the worsening security situation in the country, saying that Nigeria has become a country of instability.

National President of SSANU, Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim in his welcome address at the 40th National Executive Council, NEC, meeting at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, said the government of the day needs help by all Nigerians to tackle the security challenge.

He said, “Without mincing words, you will all agree with me that every right thinking Nigerian should be concerned about the state of our nation, Nigeria.

“A country which once upon a time was the dreamland of everyone, a nation well respected by the world because of the quality and quantity of our content in terms of human and material resources, a country where the best in the world in terms of intellectuality, energy, productivity and integrity can be found, a country where peace and tranquility reign (factors that made us the “giant of Africa”) had become a country of instability, insecurity and all other sorts of social vices.”

He wondered what went wrong in the country that killings, kidnapping and even abduction of school children have become nearly a daily occurrence.

He condemned the crisis in Jos, Plateau state that led to the loss of lives, the attack at Nigeria Defence Academy, the attacks and abductions of students and staff of educational institutions in Kaduna, Niger, Borno, Zamfara etc.

The SSANU President decried the increasing wave of kidnapping, killings across the country, Resident Doctors strike, ASUU strike and the bad state of Nigerian roads.

The association called on the government to redouble its efforts towards tackling the myriad of challenges threatening the corporate existence of the country.

It also called on the Federal Government to ensure the release of the White Paper by the Visitation Panels in the universities and implementation of the recommendations.