.The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has condemned the attack on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Ohafia Local Government Area (LGA) of Abia. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the INEC office was set ablaze on Sunday by unidentified hoodlums, leaving electoral materials and furniture destroyed. Kalu, in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja, described the act as undemocratic and uncivilised. The former governor of Abia, urged law enforcement agencies to commence a full-scale investigation into the attack to identify and bring the perpetrators to book. He stressed that Nigeria’s growing democracy must be protected for the sake of development. While calling on the political class to uphold democratic virtues in their endeavours, Kalu emphasised that politics was not a do-or-die affair. He said: “The attack on INEC office in Ohafia local government area of Abia state, is needless and unacceptable. “Nigeria’s electoral body, INEC, has sustained its leading role in the promotion and sustenance of democratic tenets in the country. “The sponsors and perpetrators of the attack are enemies of the country. “I implore security agencies to fish out the people behind the attack in a bid to forestall recurrence.” Kalu further urged INEC not to relent in its efforts to sustain the tenets of democracy in Nigeria.

The Senate Chief Whip, Sen. Orji Kalu, says  Nigeria requires 95 per cent of national network coverage to enable electronic transmission of election results in the country.

Kalu said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

NAN recalls that 52 senators on July 15 voted against electronic transmission of results in the forthcoming general election while 28 voted for and 28 absentees.

The senators insisted that the Independent National Electoral Commission should be compelled to seek clearance from Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) while the National Assembly would have to approve the verdict of NCC.

Kalu, insisted the current network coverage was inadequate.

“I have never been against transmission of results, I only said we don’t have adequate coverage where we live, this is the issue.

“We have coverage, but it is not adequate.

‘Like Abia North Senatorial District where I come from, there is no adequate coverage, maybe 43 per cent coverage, so how are we going to do that.

” I believe in electronic transmission, but I want to quickly urge the NCC to deploy their technology to ensure wider coverage; I believe in that process because it is transparent.

” I don’t want to listen to officials who want to buy equipment and make commissions, I am telling myself the truth, if we even have a coverage of 95 per cent it will be okay, but we have below 50 per cent in the entire country.

“I am not talking about my constituency.

” It wasn’t a party decision to vote against e transmission and not a clique decision, it was out of my conscience.

” I can only do what I will do that will benefit all Nigerians,” Kalu said.

