By Chinedu Adonu

The 2020/2021 Nigeria National League Super 8 league will today, kick start at Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium, Enugu state with Gombe United battling El-Kanemi Warriors in the opening match.

The draw which was held at Autella Hotel, Independence Layout, Enugu on Monday night paired the teams into two groups, Southern and Northern Conference.

Northern conference was made up of Gombe United, DMD FC of Maiduguri, Niger Tornadoes FC of Minna and El-Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri.

Southern Conference includes Bendel Insurance of Benin City, Ekiti United, Remo Stars of Ogun and Shooting Stars FC (3SC) of Ibadan.

The first match of the day will be between Gombe United versus El-Kanemi Warriors by 1 pm.

Other matches of the day includes, Bendel Insurance with Shooting Stars by 3 pm while DMD will battle Niger Tornadoes by 5 pm, while the last match of the day would be between, Ekiti United and Remo Stars by 7 pm.

In a welcome address, the Enugu State Commissioner for Youths and Sports Manfred Nzekwe assured match officials and players of safety during and after the super eight matches, assuring to make it worthy of emulation to other states.

“I want to assure you on behalf of the governor and the state that your stay in the state will be colourful and one not to forget in hurry.

“We will make this tournament a successful one, worthy of emulation to other states in future.

In his address, the NNL chairman, Senator Obinna Ogba urged the teams to play in accordance with the rules and regulations.

He appealed to the match officials and stakeholders to be fair in their judgement so that the best teams will qualify to the Niger Professional Football League, NPFL.

Ogba thanked Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for accepting to host the supper eight.

Vanguard learnt that among the eight teams, only four will qualify for play in the 2021/2022 NPFL League.

Vanguard News Nigeria