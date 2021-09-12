Sule Lamido

By James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido at the weekend lamented the high spate of insecurity in the country, saying that “Nigeria is bleeding”.

Lamido who said this after meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Pent House residence, Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, disclosed that Obasanjo has reinforced his faith in the country despite the appalling situation.

In a release by the Special Assistant on Media to the former President, Kehinde Akinyemi on Sunday, the former governor said that Obasanjo was still committed to ensuring that Nigeria is out of the doldrums.

Lamido who declared that the country is bleeding, however, said that his meeting with Obasanjo reinforced his faith in the country.

He said, “How do we remain safe is the biggest problem and challenge now in this country, because now, nobody is safe again. Imagine, kidnapping three workers of Baba, a former President of the country? Who is safe again? He queried.

The former governor disclosed that he had come to visit “his father and leader and my everything” after a very long time and I met him in a very high spirit and good health.

“But, he told me that he’s now ageing and I responded that he’s not because we still need him in this country.

“And he said, Sule, I will do anything for Nigeria. That is very inspiring. That is why I like him and this reinforces my faith in my country, Nigeria.

“We discussed a number of issues, particularly on Nigeria, that he so loved. Honestly, no matter how down we go, we’ll rise again. But, obviously, it is bleeding now. It is bleeding,” Lamido lamented.

