Akure

Former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN), Dr Obadaiah Mailafia has lamented that the country has fallen from grace by being the most terrorised nation and the poverty capital of the world after India and Afghanistan.

Mailafia said this weekend during a symposium organized by Forum for Good Governance of the Towards Revival for All Nations (TRANS 21) at the Reconciliation House in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

According to him ” Nigeria can no longer be described as a nation due to the fact that concentration of power is not with the government alone but now also in the hands of some other power blocs.

“Nigeria has been designated as a failed state. We may not say it is a failed state but it is certainly exhibiting the features of a failing state in terms of the kind of violence we are seeing, widespread insecurity, terrorism, the abuse of humanity, criminality, rape, killing, maiming and destruction.

“We are a failing state, and the solution is nothing other than the need to give birth to a new Nigeria.

“Rival groups control territory. Boko Haram is in control of over half of Niger State and if they successfully take over Niger, Abuja will be a walkover

“Government cannot provide security for the people. Nowhere is safe in the country. The forests have been taken over by foreign invaders.

“Nigeria has fallen from the grace being the most terrorised nation and the poverty capital of the world after India and Afghanistan

