By Victoria Ojeme

Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Cui Jianchun, has disclosed that the trade volume between China and Nigeria is above $19bn in 2020.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, to mark the moon festival, Jianchun further disclosed that China’s GDP rose from about $10.5 billion in 1952 to $15.7 trillion in 2020, an increase he said of about 189 times in real terms.

He noted that from 1979 to 2020, China’s GDP grew at an average annual rate of 9.2%, which he said was much higher than the world economy’s growth rate of around 2.7%. “Now we are thinking of how do we expand because Chinese economy now is restoring to normal even in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are working now with Nigeria on how can we expand import and export,” he added.

According to him, “The World Economic Outlook database of the International Monetary Fund, China will account for 17.4 percent of the global economy in 2020. Since 2006, China has contributed the most to world economic growth for 15 years in a row.

“This is where banks play a major role, among the 10 biggest banks in the world six are located in China. I think the banking industry is very important, without their support we cannot build our industries. I’m working hard towards the early meetings of next year, I hope that we can make a decision to make a big difference in the banking industry and even the insurance industries.

“Bank industry is very powerful, not only for doing business but change the way of life, every bank uses their professional language to do the feasibility study, because of the COVID-19 the banks are hesitating to expand their business but I told them I do believe as long as we work with Nigeria we can do big things.”

In a bid to reduce poverty and eradicate hunger, the Chinese envoy said that since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, China has achieved the goal of eliminating extreme poverty, a key goal of building socialism with Chinese characteristics.

“The 98.99 million people in rural areas who were living below the current poverty standards all shook off poverty; all the 128,000 impoverished villages and 832 designated poor counties got rid of poverty. China has won the battle against poverty and achieved the poverty reduction goals set out in the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development 10 years ahead of schedule,” he stressed.