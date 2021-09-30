By Emmanuel Elebeke

Nigeria has applied for second term as Co-Chair of International Steering Committee of the Open Government Partnership, OGP for another three years.

The Minister of State for Budget and National Planning/ OGP Co-Chair , Prince Clem Agba disclosed this at the 13th G&L Meeting of the Nigeria Open Government Partnership held in Abuja.

He said about five countries which are eligible for second term in the Committee put in applications for the contest are going to slug it out with Nigeria in the contest billed for October 14 in London.

According to him, Nigeria’s first terms expires by the end of this month, September 30 and that will qualify her to stand eligible to contest for her second and last term.

He said the country has already began mobilization of member countries to secure their votes so as to emerge victorious in the coming election.

Nigeria joined the partnership in 2016 and is implementing her Second National Action Plan (NAP) which seeks to consolidate the progress made in the first NAP.

It was one of the critical steps taken by government to tackle corruption and money laundering in the system and also enhance corporate accountability and transparency.

Nigeria has also taken up leadership of the OGP process in 2018 by joining the International Steering Committee, serving in the Criteria and Standards Sub-committee.

There are about 20 countries in the international steering Committee. Of the 20 states, 10 are state Actors while the other 10 are non-states Actors, which are CSOs.

Speaking on the rationale for Nigeria’s bid, Agba said, “All memebrs in the Steering Committee are entitled to two terms but upon election by member countries, each term is three years. Our first terms expire by the end of this month, September 30.

“About five countries that are eligible for second term put in application for second term went into the contest. New countries were also brought in, meaning that two or three countries need to leave the ISC

“Nigeria applied for its second term, of course we have to reach out to members countries with what we have done and pursuing and if they belief in it, they will vote for us.

“We emerged as winners and are back to the Steering Committee from October 1st for another three years.”

“For us, there are couple of areas that we are really focused , beneficial ownership which other countries found beneficial because they think that a lot of illicit funds are moving around and issues about contracting are not very clear.

When you do not know those who are behind a particular project, chances are that there will be a lot of conflict of interest taking place, that is one area we have been pushing on. We started that with Extractive Industry, the CAMA Law has been revised and signed into law and is faced clearly the Beneficial Ownership Register which we are currently developing with CAC.

“We already have a platform that is existing with NEITI, so we are expanding that to cover every other aspect of government. There are also issues around the budget process that we are getting more and more people involved the issue of inclusiveness and participation.

“Those are two key areas we are pursuing. As I speak, we are working on the possibility of joining the Beneficial Ownership Leadership Forum which is headquartered in London.”

He therefore encouraged other member countries to follow suit.