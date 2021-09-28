.

By Dapo Akinrefon

The lawmaker representing Edo North Senatorial District, Senator Francis Alimikhena, on Tuesday, called on all Nigerians to come together to seek common grounds by believing in the existence of one strong and united Nigeria, rather than seeking to tear the nation apart.

He said: “War does not enrich but impoverishes a nation.’

The lawmaker, in a statement by his Senior Legislative Aide, Mr Yusuf Sheikh to mark the country’s 61st Independence anniversary, noted that “providence has enabled our paths to intersect as Nigerians and this independence day anniversary is another call for us to be patriotic to our nation.”

In addition, he said: “Patriotism has no political party. We may not agree as political parties, but we must always agree as Nigerians through the challenges that unite us.”

Senator Alimikhena also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his penetrating insights in tackling the economic and security challenges facing the nation.

“We may not have gotten to Canaan but we are definitely no longer in Egypt,” he said.

Alimikhena, who is the Chairman of, Senate Fommittee on Customs Tariff and Excise, thanked the people of Edo North for their steadfastness and support in the past years.

The lawmaker said: “As politicians, we must see ourselves as social engineers, elected for the emancipation, advancement, promotion and defence of our people. This is the only way we can restore confidence in the System and unite our nation.”

