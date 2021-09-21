Hon. Ahmed Attah

A nongovernmental organization, Mayorkings Agency Group has nominated Hon. Ahmed Attah the Special Adviser on Special Duties to the Governor of Kogi State for the global good governance ambassador award.

President/founder of the group, Ambassador Temisan Louis made the disclosure yesterday in Abuja while addressing Newsmen.

READ ALSO:How we seized N120 million ‘fake products’ in Lagos, Benin, Enugu roads — Customs

He said Attah has been nominated to be honored with an award of excellence in leadership and youth development in the 2021 edition of the Global Good Governance Ambassadors Awards.

“ Attah is to be honored owing to his Giant strides in youth employment and community development in Kogi State Nigeria.

“He is a graduate of the prestigious Prince Abubakar Audu University, Anyigba, Kogi state.

“Presently serving as the Special Adviser on Special Duties to the Governor of Kogi State and he is a prominent leader of Apc in the state.

“He is an established politician, opinion moulder of repute and politician who believes in good governance, youth empowerment. These qualities may have attracted him to his boss and mentor in Alhaji Yahaya Bello and Chief Edward Onoja.

Other distinguished personalities selected for this year’s awards include

Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, and Abubakar Sani of Niger State alongside the deputy senate President Ovie Omo-Agege among others for recognition in this year edition.