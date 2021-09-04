By Jimitota Onoyume, Warri.



Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF, has congratulated Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri , on his ascension to the throne of his fore fathers, assuring that they will work with the throne for the common good of the nation.



Chairman of the NGF, Dr Kayode Feyemi who spoke yesterday when he paid homage to the new monarch onbehalf of the thirty five governors in the federation said the monarch reinvented the nation positively before the world with his inaugural address during his coronation ceremony last month at Ode Itsekiri, ancestral home of Itsekiri nation, Warri South local government area, Delta state.

” It is my pleasure and delight to be here before you. Onbehalf of the Nigerian Governors, the 35 of us, apart from myself here. You have received over the last two weeks some individual visits from some of our members. As governors representing the entire federation we formally present ourselves here to congratulate you and the entire Warri kingdom for God’s presence in this kingdom.”, he said.



“All over the world we have been honoured as a people. You re invented Nigeria in the eyes of the world during the coronation. We thank God for your coronation. It was most organised.”, he said.

Continuing, he said the success of the coronation, the monarch’s speech at the event were.indications of greater good to come for the country.

“Your ascension to the throne is not just an indication of positive development to happen in the kingdom, it is a positive signal that the best is here to come in our country. And that in your reign all our losses, pride of place as a country will be restored . The peace, the prosperity, development we are all yearning for as a people will come upon us . “, he said.

“The insecurity in the land will become a thing of the past. We know that this is history in the making. You are not just destined to play this critical role, God ordained you..And onbehalf of all my colleagues that have sent me here even after I spoke on the phone with Your Majesty, I want to reassure you that we will cooperate with this kingdom in whatever way you want us to work with your stool, right from our colleague in Delta state. Just call on us, we will support you and do whatever is necessary for this country to progress and this kingdom is respected among the committees of kingdoms in the country. “, he said

“In Ekiti, Royalty is very important. As Yoruba people with very strong links to the Itsekiri we see this as our own celebrations . And I pray that this time will be good times, God has earmarked this kingdom for great good that will spread across the country. And your time shall be remembered for the positive in many ways. “, he said.

“Thanks for honouring me with this visit. We pray for peace in Warri kingdom .”, he said..

On his part, the monarch appealed for synergy between the throne and government at all levels for the greater good of the country.



He said efforts were on to redefine the roles of the Olu of Warri, stressing that the kingdom will welcome inputs from the various levels of government

” I humbly submit myself in service to the Federal republic of Nigeria and the government. “, he said.

“We said we were going to redefine the roles of the Olu of Warri. We can put our heads together with government , the legislators to come up with creative ways to build our people from the grassroots, our women, we want to help the people. We want to create services that will improve not just Warri kingdom but the country. “, he said.