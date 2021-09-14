Last night, Nerita in her usual effortless, mind-blowing beauty had a dinner in Abuja with her inner-circle of friends to celebrate the launch of her new company in the oil sector which deals in refined products.

In company of her very close friends, Nerita and her crew painted the city of Abuja red and from the video shared on her social media page, they surely had fun.

Nerita was the Most Beautiful Girl in Abuja Face of Dolce in 2016/2017. She contested for Queen of Aso International and won in 2019/2020.

She is also the Chief Executive Officer of Nerita Luxury, a company that deals in beddings, perfumes, accessories and clothing as well as providing premium interior décorations for both residential and commercial space.

She came into the spotlight early in 2021 when news hit Nigerian social media space about her relationship with a former Aviation minister. The two are rumoured to be very close and appear to be very happy together.