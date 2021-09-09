NEMA distributes food to 35,508 IDP households in Borno

Some of the foodstuff.

By Ndahi Marama, MAIDUGURI

National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, has flagged off the distribution of food rations to 35,508 households of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, in Borno State.

This followed an approval by the Director-General of the agency, Alhaji Mustapha Ahmed Habib.

The occasion took place at the Bakassi IDPs camp in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Represented by the NEMA North-East Zonal Coordinator, Wagami Lydia Madu said the commencement of the monthly routine distribution of food items for displaced persons in camps, host and liberated communities in the state was aimed at cushioning the economic hardships faced by victims of insurgency.

She revealed that each benefitting household is to receive a ration consisting of rice, beans, maize, vegetable oil, salt, tomato paste and seasoning.

“I am glad to be part of the distribution of the monthly food ration to 35,508 households of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, in Borno State.

“The DG, who is unavoidably absent, has mandated me and my staff in the region to commence monthly routine distribution of food items for displaced persons in camps, host communities and liberated communities, which we are all witnessing today in the state.

“As we flag off the programme, we have a total of 7,000 households in Bakassi IDPs camp alone, and each household is expected to receive a ration compromising 10kg of rice, beans, maize, gallon of vegetable oil, tomato paste and other varieties of condiments.”

Speaking on behalf of the IDPs, a widow, Aisha Yakubu, lauded the sustain intervention by NEMA for the past decade and urged them to sustain the tempo.

Also, Mallam Ali Isa Gwoza, who is one of the benefitting household with a wife and five children, described NEMA’s interventions as the best so far.

