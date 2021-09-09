Nelson Mudia during visit to hospital

Nigerian youth Ambassador Nelson Mudia on Tuesday celebrated his birthday with Hospital patients and an orphanage home in Asaba.

The Chairman of Nelson Mudia Foundation Amb Nelson put smiles on the faces of over 50 orphans at Sis Martina Orphanage Home in the state Capital Asaba.

He also visited Asaba Specialist Hospital, Federal Medical Center Asaba FMC to upset some bills with a donation of food items to patients.

During his visit, he noted that instead of throwing lavish birthday parties for friends he decided to show compassion to hospital patients and orphans.

He urged the general public to always invest in humanitarian services which according to him will reduce pains and crimes.

“Today we are happy to reach out to Hospital patients and orphans in the state capital.

There is no better way to celebrate my birthday than being with them.

I smiles after reaching out to the patients and orphans overwhelmed my heart.

Our foundation will continue to reach out to our people in terms of empowerment, orphanage and less privileged persons, Men, women, and the youths in our society who are facing difficulties” he said.

Meanwhile, the Special Assitant to the Delta State Governor Mr. Ossai Ovie Success, Chairman of Mc Orange Foundation Amb Prayer Pemu, Media aide to Chief of Staff to the Delta State Governor Mr. Iyah Daniels Eduvie, and other dignitaries attended the birthday celebration.