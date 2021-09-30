•He was only Igbo man I trusted —Opadokun

By Olayinka Ajayi

GOVERNOR Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, yesterday, described late military administrator of Lagos and Imo states, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (retd) as a detribalised Nigerian and an outstanding military officer.

The governor, who promised to host another church service and night of tributes in honour of the late military general, said this at the Night of Tributes, organised by Ndigbo Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu said: “He (Kanu) was a man I came to appreciate as a detribalised Nigerian, an outstanding military officer and a man that held everybody’s hand across Nigeria. He was the first Igbo man to be part of the military council. He was able to start the development of Owerri. It was because of his excellent performance in Imo that he was transferred to Lagos as a military administrator.

“At the young age of 34, he was able to distinguish himself in leadership. He left the military, led the NADECO fight from the front; he brought men and resources together. He was a Nigerian we all need to be proud of, because he started the conversation of true fiscal federalism.”

Besides, the governor said the late Kanu “would be honoured in a double fold, at a proper church service to be held in his honour, and a night of tributes.”

He’s the only Igboman I trusted—Opadokun

Also speaking, a chieftain of the National Democratic Coalition, NADECO, Mr. Ayo Opadokun said: “If we are to have many more of Ndubuisi Kanu, Nigeria would not be what it is today.

“When I was in detention, he was the only Igbo man I could trust to do something for me. I scripted a short note on a cigarette pack to him to please support my wife with my monthly stipend, and he kept to it until I was released.”

He was very principled —Madueke, ex-CNS

Also speaking, a former Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Allison Madueke (retd) described Kanu as a “humble, down to earth person.”

He said: “He (Kanu) was a very principled person, an officer who served Nigeria and Igbo land to an excellent level. It is on record that Kanu was the first Commanding Officer of the Biafra warship. We have lost a friend and administrator.”

He epitomised our zeal for success—Umahi

On his part, a former General Officer Commanding, GOC, 81 Division Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen. Obi Umehi (retd), described the late Kanu as a “selfless person that lived the rest of his life doing what was right.”

Umehi said: “Indeed, he was a rare gem, an icon. He epitomised our zeal for success; he did not just lead from the front, he was protectively committed to our collective goal. He was solder and a nationalist to the core. He was a first-class naval officer.”

He was a man of conviction—Prof Anya

Also paying glowing tribute to the former military administrator, former Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Economic Summit Group, Professor Anya O. Anya said: “It is extremely difficult to be speaking of Godwin in the past. We met last December 2020 at the funeral of a mutual friend, the late Chief K.K Ogba in Abiriba.

“Kanu was a man of conviction, who marshalled points with logic and firmness to the point where you always knew where he stood on issues. He was also a straight forward and loyal friend. He cared for his friends and was always willing to sacrifice for what he believed in and for those whom he cared for.”

