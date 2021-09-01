Ndokwa people have reassured former Deputy Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Friday Ossai Osanebi of their continued and renewed support in all his political endeavours.

The declaration was made yesterday at the end of the second anniversary celebration of the 100% Osanebi Support Group (OSG), at the Ndokwa West Government Primary School, Kwale.

The carnival-like celebration gathered various socio-political groups from Ndokwa nation, leaders of various women and youth groups, from within and outside Ndokwa land and elders, women and youths of Ndokwa nation, who took turns to declare their love and loyalty to the people’s lawmaker.

The two years old 100% Support Group had gathered to thank God for his faithfulness, that had led to its sustainable growth and impact on the people.

Speaking to news men, President of the group, Comr. Chibuzor Bright said that the “canival like” and wild celebration was in honour of the Empowerment Master, Hon Osanebi and to reasure him of the love and support of his people, anytime, anyday.

“the wild celebreation today is to showcace the love and respect for Rt. Hon Friday Ossai Osanebi, as the right conscience leader that is doing well in Ndokwa nation and his leadership style worthy of emulation”.

In his response, Hon. Friday Osanebi thanked them for the show of love and solidarity, adding that he will attend to thier requests to better reposition them in achieving their goals.

Osanebi was represented in the occasion by his Senior Special Assistant, Mr. Nkencho Kingsley (Akwe).

Other groups present in the occasion were Ndokwa National Youth Movement, Osanebi Gallant Women, Ndokwa West Chapter, Sweet Sisters Social Club, Osanebi girls among others.