Ndokwa East Local Government Legislative Arm of Delta State, today impeached her leader, Mr. Onuah Prince, for gross incompetence.

According to the Press Secretary to the Chairman of the Local Government Council, Mr. Lucky Eejeke, the councillors accused the former leader of inexperience, coupled with high handedness at their sitting on Tuesday, 21st September 2021.

The motion for impeachment which was moved by Hon. Friday Edemenya of Umuolu (ward 12) and seconded by Hon Ogene Louis (Aboh, ward 8) was accepted and signed by seventeen (17) out of the twenty (20) Councillors of the Legislature fulfilling the mandatory 2/3 majority.

Hon Isicheli Jude was duly elected by the house after being nominated by Hon Ogene Louis ( Aboh ward 8) and seconded by Hon Chukwuemeke Ijeoma from ward 10 (Aboh)

The new leader was subsequently sworn in by the Clerk of the Legislature, Mr Orue W A.

The seventeen (17) councilors that endorsed the impeachment and were present at the seating were: Hon Emma Uti (ward 9); Hon Ezah Victor ward 11; Hon Festus Obi (ward 2); Hon Ijeoma Chukwuemeke (ward 10); Hon Ogene Louis (ward 8); Hon. Benson Chukwuma (ward 14)

Hon. Iwube Chukwuma (ward 15), Hon Adaku Chukwuma (ward 13); Hon Caro Eduzoka (ward 17).

Others are Hon Harrolds Abade ( ward 18); Hon Friday Edemenya,

Hon Jude Isicheli, Hon Patrick Ogbogu, Hon Ejechie Okey and Hon Columbus of Ossisa ward one.

In a similar development, the Executive Chairman of Ndokwa East Council , Engr Juan Governor has assured the new house leader and his colleagues of his Cooperation and smooth working relationship always.

The Chairman gave the charge in his office when the leader and members of the legislative arm paid him an official visit.

The chairman expressed his joy at this positive turn of events in the administration of the LGA.

He reminded the councillors that though the three arms of government were independent of one another, they are supposed to work interdependently for the smooth running of government and for the benefit of the people.

He promised the councillors of the readiness of the executive arm which he heads to play its part in ensuring that this newfound and mutually beneficial relationship between both arms remains cordial.

He appealed to the councillors to give serious attention to churning out laws that will help to beef up the council’s financial base.