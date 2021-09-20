The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Sunday confirmed the arrest of a pregnant woman, a fake soldier and an Italy-bound lady for drug offences.

NDLEA Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, in a statement in Abuja, noted that the operatives had continued their nationwide “offensive action” against drug traffickers in the past week.

He said that the offensive had led to the seizing of hundreds of kilogrammes of illicit substances at the airports, courier firms, hideouts and the destruction of hectares of cannabis farms in remote forests.

According to him, attempts by a female passenger, Isesele Obehi, to export illicit drugs to Europe through the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, (MMIA), Lagos, was aborted.

“One Emmanuel Omebere attempt at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, to also export illicit drugs was thwarted by narcotic officers who arrested him shortly before he boarded his flight.

“Isesele was nabbed on Saturday, Sept. 11, during an outward clearance of Ethiopian Airline flight at Gate B departure hall of the Lagos airport on her way to Milan, Italy.

“She was with three hundred and twelve (312) sachets of Tramadol, weighing 1.5kg, concealed in crayfish and dried vegetables.

“Emmanuel was equally caught with 137.45 gms of the same drug concealed in foodstuff at the Abuja airport on Thursday 2nd Sept, during an outward clearance of a Turkish Airline flight to Istanbul, Turkey,” he said.

Babafemi said that in the same vein, efforts by desperate traffickers to export varying sizes of consignments containing cocaine, heroin and other illicit drugs through courier firms were also foiled.

He said that some of those included 475gms of heroin concealed in food items going to Canada; 202gms of cocaine hidden in body cream containers going to Australia.

The spokesperson added that 720gms of Cannabis Sativa tucked in computer hard drives, heading to the United Arab Emirates, UAE and another 2.1kg of cannabis hidden in body cream bottles going to Oman were seized.

He said that 60gms of cocaine concealed in degree certificates meant for Australia, was also seized from three courier firms in Lagos.

“Similarly, a 38-year-old pregnant woman, Kate Nwuju was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at her residence in Rumueme, Mile 4 area of Port Harcourt, with 4.5kg of cannabis, following intelligence that she sells drugs.

“Also, one Aliyu Saidu, suspected to be a fake soldier, was arrested with 2.3kg of Cannabis Sativa in a commercial bus from Lagos to Makurdi, on Monday, Sept. 13, at Aliade checkpoint, Benue.

“In Kano, one Shuaibu Yusuf, was also arrested on Friday, Sept. 17, with 537kg of cannabis sativa, concealed among bags of cement in a truck, while in Ogun state, five persons were arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

“This was after their truck conveying 552kg cannabis was intercepted at Ogere Remo, along Lagos-Ibadan expressway, ” he said.

The NDLEA also confirmed that narcotic officers on motorised patrol on Friday, Sept. 17, arrested a 21-year-old Law Ubi at Marian Road, Calabar, Cross River, with 67.4 kg cannabis.

Babafemi said that a follow-up search of his residence the following day, Saturday, Sept. 18, led to the recovery of 4.2gms of cocaine from his apartment.

The NDLEA spokesperson also said that operatives had stormed remote forests in Ovia North East area of Edo between Sept. 8th and 16th, destroyed over 14 hectares of cannabis farms, and recovered 172.6kg of cannabis.

He said that three females and a male suspects were also arrested in raids across Owan East and Akoko Edo areas of the state.