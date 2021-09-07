By Emem Idio – Yenagoa

THE National Directorate of Employment,NDE, has commenced the training of fifty unemployed graduates in entrepreneurship under its ‘Start Your Own Business’ training scheme in Bayelsa State.

The week-long training will enable the participants avail themselves of different topics, such as motivation for entrepreneurs, generation of a business idea, marketing your products,costing your products, legal responsibilities of business, forms of business, business failure, financial planning and record keeping, how to manage finance, personal functions, project evaluation, project risk analysis, customer relations and feasibility study report writing.

In his speech at the opening ceremony in Yenagoa, the Director General of the NDE, Mallam Nuhu Abubakar Fikpo, advised unemployed graduates to embrace entrepreneurship and forget about elusive white collar jobs.

According to the NDE DG, comparative studies have shown that with the increased population and more universities being licensed to produce more graduates, white collar jobs openings are declining steadily.

The NDE Director-General represented by the State Coordinator of NDE in Bayelsa Mr.Ahamefule Osuchukwu said all the multinational companies job seekers areitching to work for started as an idea and has today being transformed into an enterprise steadily grown into mighty business colossus.

Admonishing the participants to dream big and carry out proper business research into how to transform their dreams into reality, he said if certificates acquire are not getting them employed they should resort to vocation and entrepreneurship.

He said: “In the real world of today, graduates of tertiaries institutions are seen in every sphere of life even as low as in taxi cab driving. Society is only looking at that legitimate thing that you are doing that is putting food on your table, make a success of it and you will be celebrated.”