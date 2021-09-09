By Chinedu Adonu

National Directorate of Employment, NDE, has said that it will embark on a ten-day training of fifty women graduates in Enugu State who would be trained on various skills that will empower them in life and make them employers of labour.

The training programme which is put together by the Directorate under the Women Employment Branch tagged: “Women Empowerment Collaboration Scheme, WECS,” is a new scheme designed to improve the socio-economic development of women in their communities.

Enugu State is among the eight states in the country that were selected for the empowerment programme that will train the beneficiaries on Food Processing and Packaging; Event/Interior Decoration and Make-Over/Tying Gele.

Other states include: Delta, Kano, Katsina, Nassarawa, Ogun, Plateau and Taraba.

Welcoming the fortunate beneficiaries to the orientation programme, Enugu State NDE Coordinator, Mr. Donatus Uchegbu Azubuike said that the Women Empowerment Collaboration Scheme, WECS, was an integral part of Mr. President’s agenda to take 100 million people out of poverty by the year 2030 at the rate of 10 million people every year.

Azubuike said that the role of women in economic development of any nation, including Nigeria, cannot be overemphasised, hence the conceptualisation of the programme to empower women in order to empower others.

“Empowering women is essential to the socioeconomic development of families, communities and countries at large. When women are safe, fulfilled and productive in all facets of life, the entire society benefits. There will be peace and progress, kidnapping and other vices in the society will be reduced.

” You are enjoined to avail yourselves of the opportunity provided by NDE to master all aspects of the skills being taught.

“I was reliably informed that the training have been planned to be hands-on-training (practical training) by competent and well established trainers with high level of expertise and proficiency.

” I advise you to choose skills that will enable you become proficient in your chosen field or vocation, so that you will earn income and contribute meaningfully to the economic development of Nigeria,” he enjoined.

The NDE Enugu boss expressed happiness with collaboration of National League of Women Voters, NLOWV and the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs with the Directorate to empower the women.

Declaring open the scheme, the Director General, DG, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, represented by Mr. Tony Okum, deputy director, Special Public Works, said NDE decided to come up with the scheme to help women, saying that the scheme was going on simultaneously in eight other states in the country.

Fikpo urged the beneficiaries to be serious with the training to avail themselves the opportunity to empower themselves for life.

