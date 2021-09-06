Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, on Sunday, condemned the submission of a forensic audit report on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

Frank who was recently appointed an Ambassador to East Africa and Middle East, by the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP), condemned the act.

Recall that the report was received from Akpabio on Thursday last week by Malami, purportedly on behalf of the President.

Frank in a statement in Abuja said: “Why should Malami receive a report of a committee he did not constitute? Malami and Akpabio are both ministers under Buhari.

“The last time I checked, Malami was not the Secretary to the Government of the Federation or the Chief of Staff to the President.

“Do we now have ‘super ministers’ superintending over other ministers within Buhari’s cabinet?

“If this macabre drama between Akpabio and Malami was not orchestrated to undermine Buhari, then what was it meant to achieve?”

Timi called on Buhari to urgently reconstitute the board of the NDDC in order to have direct and unhindered access to the funds of the commission, allocated primarily for the development of the Niger Delta Region.