By Nnamdi Ojiego

Rights activist, Chief Rita Lori-Ogbebor, has commended the Federal Government for making known the report of the forensic audit of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, saying those found to have fleeced budgetary allocations in the report should be brought to book.

She also insisted that while it’s the turn of Delta State to produce the Managing Director or Chairman of the Commission, it’s also the turn of the Itsekiri to occupy any of the positions.

Lori-Ogbebor, in a statement made available to Vanguard explained that despite being the ethnic nationality that produces the highest quantity of oil in the state, Itsekiri area hasn’t produced either the chairman or the Managing Director.

Hence the call on President Buhari to consider someone from the area in the spirit of equity and justice.

According to her, ” I want to thank God for making the truth to come out. When I went to court to seek redress, a lot of people were mobilised to abuse me in the papers and internet. They said I was meddling into things I have no knowledge about. I also want to thank the President and all those concerned in the Presidency and elsewhere. The outcome of the forensic audit has given credence to what I have been fighting for. The report has made it clear that many funds meant for execution of projects from the budgets, have been mismanaged, leaving a legacy of abandoned projects in the region. I have always been saying it in my struggles for the development of Niger Delta.

“We thank God that the truth is out under the Buhari administration.

” Now that the truth is out, we must carry out to the later, the justice this issue demands. The white paper must come out and those found guilty must be prosecuted. The should also be barred from appointing themselves, their children and cronies into leadership positions in NDDC. They must not be found there anymore. A new leadership model must be put in place to prevent reccurence of this kind of massive stealing. Recall that I went to court to say that in line with the rotational leader ship model of the NDDC, it’s the turn of Delta State. And in Delta State, it’s the turn of the Itsekiri.

“I am not making a fresh demand, what I am saying is that President Buhari shouldn’t lose sight of the fact that it’s the turn of Itsekiri.

“The funds of the Niger Delta should no longer be left to be plundered by those whose only vision is to build their universities. Where do they get the funds from? What are the contributions of their universities to Niger Delta? Did anyone build a transport University that would develop our waterways and help in harnessing the potentials of the region as a coastal area? Our funds should be protected to prevent continuous looting by these so-called leaders of Niger Delta extraction.”

