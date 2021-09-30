NCAA refutes claim that passengers without proof of vaccination will be denied boarding

By Lawani Mikairu

Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, Thursday said the claim in some sections of the media that the federal government has directed that intending passenger without covid-19 vaccination will not be allowed to board their flights is not true.

The General Manager, Public Affairs, NCAA, Mr Sam Adurogboye, who refuted the claim said such directive has not been given to the airline by the civil aviation regulator.

Adurogboye said: “The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has refuted a report by some local tabloids and social media that the Federal Government, through NCAA, has given a directive that from 1st December 2021, travellers without proof of vaccination would not be permitted to board both local and international flights.

“We want to state categorically that no such directive emanated from the Federal Government through NCAA.

Therefore, the Authority is calling on the public to discountenance such news as there is no iota of truth in it,” he emphasised.

Following the recent actions by some state governments that people without proof of covid-19 vaccination will not be allowed to access government offices and facilities, there has been general anxiety that this might be extended to air travel.

