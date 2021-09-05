By Sylvester Kwentua

Nayon Superstores, which announced its entrant into the already competitive Nigerian market last Sunday, has promised to give consumers a rewarding shopping experience.

In a well-attended launch and dedication in Lagos, Nanyo Superstores, through their CEO, made this known.

Speaking at the event, the owner of the Superstore, Honvu John Nunayon, revealed that it took him four months to set up and open the mega supermart, set to give shoppers a rewarding experience.

He said, “It took me four months to accomplish such a huge project, and I thank God for seeing us through.

We are not just here to add to the already thriving supermarket sector, we are here to give people a rewarding shopping experience. We are situated in Ojo, Lagos right now, but the goal is to grow and make an impact in people’s lives. We have products that can be purchased at reasonable prices, we have employed a set of staff prepared to give you good services. Welcome on board and join us in giving you a rewarding consumer’s service.

Present at the event were respected clergymen from the Methodist Church and royalties.

