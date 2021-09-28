Products of the previous edition of National Youth Games, Isaac Okeke, Goodness Ekunke

and Deborah Quickpen yesterday showed shade of their respective talents on the

continent when they emerged champions at the just concluded African junior chess event in

Accra, Ghana.

Aside from the trio who were products of the Youth games, another Nigerian, Olanrewaju

Obaloluwa in the Under 10 section was second-best in his section. In all, Nigeria won four

gold and one silver.

For Okeke, who competed in the highly competitive U-18 category, his resilience in the

middle play gave him a big edge over the rest of the pool as he secured a perfect score in the

Nine-round Swiss event pairing.

He will represent Africa at the World Youth Chess Championship in 2022. Aside from the feat, Okeke becomes the latest International Master titleholder as he joined the

rank of Thomas Oparaugo, Fola Akintola, Dapo Adu, Odion Aikhoje, Bunmi Olape, Femi

Balogun, Daniel Anwuli, and Ajibola Olanrewaju who had earlier been bestowed with the

title.

Before this new height, Okeke had represented Ogun State at the 2018 National Youth

Games in Ilorin where he won gold on board three.

Just like Okeke, another Youth games product, Ekuke excelled in the Under-10 category

where he defeated all contenders and won a gold medal in the section.

The feat at the Accra tourney also earned him the Candidate Master title by the World Chess Federation (FIDE).

Vanguard News Nigeria