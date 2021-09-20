By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PARTICIPANTS at the National Town hall meeting on the Water Resources Bill yesterday said that the Bill was not only toxic but antithetical to the attainment of the human right to water.

There has been national outcry from the second to the last quarter of 2020 about the alleged obnoxious provisions of the National Water Resources Bill and the manner through which its promoters in the Ministry of Water Resources and the National Assembly tried to force it on the nation.

The Town hall meeting which was attended by different civil society organizations, CSOs, women leaders and community representatives, the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, the academia among others in Abuja, was organized to discuss and reaffirm position of the participants to the controversial bill.

Delivering his address at the occasion, the Executive Director of Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa, CAPPA, Akinbode Oluwafemi, said after a clause-by-clause analysis of the bill, it was discovered that booby traps were deliberately inserted in it to ensure it delivers privatization to Nigerians.

According to him, “As you all know, from the second to the last quarter of year 2020 there was national outcry about the obnoxious provisions of the Bill and the manner through which its promoters in the Ministry of Water Resources and the National Assembly tried to force it on the nation.

“As a movement representing the people, we had commissioned a thorough clause-by-clause analysis of the Bill and exposed the booby traps deliberately inserted to ensure it delivers privatization to Nigerians.

“We also exposed how the fundamentals of the Bill are antithetical to the attainment of the Human Right to Water.

“We had written to President Muhammadu Buhari on September 3, 2020, explaining our misgivings about the Bill and the need for a fresh process that will articulate what Nigerians truly want.

“Other groups joined the call. At the last count the Afenifere Yoruba Socio-Political group, the Ohaneze Ndigbo, the Ijaw Youth Council (IYF), the Southern and Middle Belt Forum, and Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) echoed the same sentiment. The renowned playwright and Nobel Laurette, Professor Wole Soyinka also supported calls for jettisoning the Bill.

“The sustained pressure we mounted, along with the voices of the groups forced the National Assembly to step the Bill down for re-presentation.

We had assumed that the promoters of the Bill would come back to Nigerians to address the genuine concerns raised about the Bill. We had thought they would embrace the democratic principles of transparency and inclusivity in addressing the grave defaults of the Bill.

“But alas! We started reading in the media that the promoters of the faulty Bill will not back down in their quest to subject our common patrimony to the whims of a few who believe profit must come before universal access.

“To cap it all, during the commissioning of the Zobe Regional Water Supply Scheme in Dutsin-Ma, Katsina State on Thursday July 15, 2021, President Buhari urged the National Assembly to quickly pass the same flawed Bill.

“We want to assume the President was misinformed but we cannot continue dwelling in the realm of speculations. Therefore, we are here in the Federal Capital Territory, near the seat of power to reiterate our message and show that we will not back down in our demands.

“We will continue mobilizing and winning more converts to this noble cause till the government listens and institutes a fresh process that will incorporate the inputs and demands of the people.”

He said the demands were made at the Labour/ CSO Communities Consultation that held in Lagos which reiterated some of their demands.

He further said the demands include, “We want a fresh National Water Bill that is community inspired. The formulation of the Bill must entail consultation with Nigerians across board from the initial stages through the entire process at the National Assembly.

“The Federal Ministry of Water Resources respect the genuine wishes of Nigerians expressed through the media and other public channels and stop its promotion of the toxic National Water Bill

“The Federal Government embrace public sector solutions in addressing the water challenges of Nigeria including the Public-Public-Partnership model and National Water Trust Fund which have been tested and found effective in other climes.

“Privatization, including the PPP model of water privatisation has been proven to be a false solution worldwide that will only enrich a few and burden our people with endless debts and increase in poverty.

“Need for comprehensive data on both water infrastructure investment and access to aid planning for the now and the future. Government at all levels embrace democratic decision-making in addressing water shortages. Women and vulnerable groups should also be accorded priority in plans to guarantee access.”

He advised the Nigerian government to invest in public infrastructure and embrace democratic, participatory, and transparent management of water investments that fulfill the human right to water through the public sector, adding, “On our part, we will continue grassroots and legislative engagements to ensure that the will of the people is respected.”

Making a presentation on “Resource Management Dialogue within a Federal State Versus National Water Bill”, Professor Sofiri Joab-Peterside highlighted what makes water governance challenging and the way forward.

He said, “The attraction for participatory management of resources is that it entails a process by which the concerned organizations, groups, and individuals (often labelled stakeholders or actors) come together to discuss, agree upon, and support in practice a given course of action.

“Through that process stakeholders usually develop some co-management plans and complimentary agreements, and set up one or more organizations to address ongoing management decisions and take required actions.

“This implies that participatory management of natural resources is opened up to a plurality of social actors and becomes more experimental and opened. Importantly, participatory management can embrace various sorts of power-sharing agreements, from the most skewed (an agency in charge, with other stakeholders in only advisory roles) to the most egalitarian (a board of directors where all stakeholders are represented).”