By Gabriel Ewepu

AS National Assembly resumes from recess, the Minister of Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu, Thursday, expressed hope over passage National Water Resources Bill.

Adamu expressed optimism of passing the National Water Resources Bill while answering questions from journalists at the opening ceremony of a ‘Two-day Training Programme for Water Resources Correspondents, Editors, and News Analysts in the Nigerian Water Sector’ with theme, ‘Reporting Water in its Perspective’.

Essence of the training is to build capacity of reporters on water resources sector, by having deep knowledge of terminologies and issues in the sector for Nigerians and the world to understand mechanisms, policies, programmes, projects and impact made in the water sector.

He said: “I have said I need to say about it. It is part of our roadmap as far as I am concerned. We will continue to engage with the National Assembly now that they have come back from recess we hope to engage.

“At the same time we are talking to all other antagonists to allay the fears to accommodate whatever apprehension. We are very confident that we get that bill passed.”

He further stated that it is wrong for a section of Nigerians to completely criticize and condemn the whole Bill instead of pointing out areas that needs to be reconsidered.

“It doesn’t make sense if you have problem with the Bill, identify the key issue or problem if there is need for amendment instead to completely condemn just because of one or two items you are not satisfied with. In the National Assembly you have public hearing, and we will still go back.”

Meanwhile, according to the Minister, the Ministry has been able to carry out special intervention which has brought about the completion of many water schemes nationwide, with a total capacity of 146,669,125 liters/day and enabled additional 12.5 million population coverage by the Federal Government within the last 6 years.

He further stated that additional 96,000Ha has been developed out of about 3.14 million Ha of the National Irrigation potential as at 2021. Private Sector and State Governments are expected to provide additional 1,000,000 Ha of Irrigation land and infrastructure by 2030.

The Minister also commended water sector correspondents on their reportage of activities in sector and also made it known that President Muhammadu Buhari noted that the media has been reporting about activities of the Ministry of Water Resources, and that he is impressed with it.

“It is important that the people are well informed about activities in the Water Sector and roles of all stakeholders including that of citizens are defined and roles/responsibilities adequately observed. In all these, the role of the Media with a well-groomed pedestal is very pertinent and that is what has informed this training.

“NWRI is in the best position to undertake this training, being a capacity development and research hub with the mandate to promote and develop training courses in Water Resources, provide for the training of the various sector stakeholders on short courses and formulate programme of work in the field of Water Resources, amongst others. It is on this note that I commend the Management of this Institute for coming to share their knowledge with the media.

“I strongly call on you, our Water Correspondents and other member of the Fourth Estate here to use the knowledge you will gain in this training to enrich your wealth of knowledge for more efficient and effective reportage”, he said.

However, he pointed out that water resources sector over the years has been under-reported and underestimated, but with the training Nigerians will know more and appreciate the water sector.

He also promised to support activities of the media and ensure it is carried along in policies and programmes by his Ministry.